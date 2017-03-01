SegPay triples its Broward office space in advance of European expansion

SegPay, a digital payment processing company, is moving its corporate base from Coral Springs to Deerfield Beach and tripling its office space.
SegPay, headquartered in South Florida for more than a decade, provides payment processing services for digital merchants in need of recurring billing solutions. Later this year, SegPay plans to expand further across Europe.
Segpay’s new space is about 9,000 square feet. The company has 25 full-time employees in South Florida and 36 overall. “Last year we grew our staff by 24 percent and are looking to expand our team ahead of our European expansion later this year. Currently, we are looking for support staff and developers that have experience working in ecommerce, technology, quality insurance or payments. We expect to continue hiring into Q3 and Q4,” said Cathy Beardsley, CEO of SegPay.
This follows a year of investment in systems and staff that led to a 24 percent growth in overall revenue, she said.
Comments