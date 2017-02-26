She reported a disturbance. Cops found nothing. Now she could face charges

0:43 Red-Light camera convicts killer Pause

3:41 He filmed bikers stealing motorcycles from a tow truck. Then he put it on Facebook

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

1:01 ATV rider in 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rally caught by the cops

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard'

1:46 CPAC goers talk Trump controversies

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

1:55 Crowds demand end to stand your ground law at Trayvon Martin vigil

2:43 Santería rites practiced much as they were during times of slavery in Cuba