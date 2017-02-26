She reported a disturbance. Cops found nothing. Now she could face charges

She called to report a "domestic disturbance," that was "physical and violent," Pembroke Pines police said.
But when officers got to the home in the 16000 block of Northwest 23rd Street, no one answered.
SWAT team members busted through the door to find the woman, identified by police as Crystal Ryan, asleep and alone.
On Sunday, police say Ryan could be charged with misusing the emergency communications system.
Police said the initial call came in at about 4:30 a.m. with Ryan reporting that she was in trouble.
While detectives investigated, Elvis Santos, who lives in the home, returned about 9:45 a.m. and "cooperated fully with law enforcement," police said.
Santos told officers he had left the home about four hours before Ryan called 911.
