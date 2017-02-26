Fiery crash in Hollywood kills three, injures one

Three people died in a fiery wreck Sunday morning in Hollywood, according to police.
The accident happened at about 6:30 a.m. in front of a Chevron gas station on Hollywood Boulevard and 35th Avenue. The crash involved a black Nissan, a white minivan and an unoccupied bus shelter, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
“A preliminary investigation shows that one vehicle was speeding westbound on Hollywood Boulevard and crashed into a turning vehicle,” police said.
One of the cars, with three people inside, burst into flames. The person in the other car suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Stephanie Leuenberger, a nurse, who was on her way to work, saw the crash and stopped, according to CBS4.
“The lady in the white van was right in front of me,” she told the station. “She was making the left turn when the signal came on and the black Nissan came flying through the light and hit her.”
No information on the identities of the victims was available Sunday night.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments