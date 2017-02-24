Man takes Maserati for test drive. Man ditches salesman. Man arrested.

Car thievery 101: don’t give the car dealership your license before attempting to steal a $150,000 Maserati.
According to the Palm Beach Post, a 45-year-old Broward County man was charged with grand theft after he allegedly walked into a Fort Lauderdale car dealership, handed over his drivers license and asked to take the car for a spin. Michael Lewis McGilvary then convinced a salesman to drive north to meet up with his girlfriend at the ritzy Boca Raton Resort and Club to show her the car.
Once at the resort, McGilvary told the salesman he wanted to show him his father’s boat docked at the marina and lured the salesman from the car, the Post reported. At the docks, McGilvary said he needed to check something and ditched the salesman.
Thirty minutes later, the jilted salesman realized something was wrong.
