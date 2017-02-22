Pair attacks man who just finished using Wells Fargo ATM in Hollywood

Hollywood police are searching for a pair of carjackers caught on two different surveillance videos.
Just minutes into Feb. 5, the twosome attacked a man returning to his 2002 Ford Explorer after using the Wells Fargo ATM at 4600 Sheridan St. At first, the Explorer owner attempted to defend his SUV with several kicks and shielding himself with the open driver’s side door as one thug thrust a knife at him. Eventually, he retreated and let them have the 15-year-old SUV.
The criminals drove the Explorer to 2310 Hayes St. where they rummaged through the vehicle. Then, they left in a gray or silver sedan.
Police describe the pair as Hispanic males, one heavyset with a blue hoodie and mask, the other skinny with a beard. They’re approximately 18 to 22, police said.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Hollywood police at 954-967-4411; e-mail or text hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org; or contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or via the website.
David J. Neal
