Fight over pot leads man to violently stab mom, mom’s boyfriend, police say

A fight over smoking marijuana inside his family’s Coral Spring's apartment, led a 26-year-old man to stab his mother's boyfriend and then his mother, who was lying in bed, police said.
Artner Jocelyn, 26, was being held with no bond in Broward's main jail Wednesday on two counts of attempted murder.
“It was a gruesome crime,” said Coral Springs Sgt. Carla Kmiotek.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, police say Jocelyn had a fight with Cenel Saul inside their unit in the Island Club Apartments, 9022 NW 28th Dr. about Jocelyn smoking marijuana inside and outside of the partment, according to police.
“The argument subsequently escalated and the defendant armed himself with a kitchen knife,” an officer wrote in Jocelyn’s arrest report.
Police say Jocelyn stabbed Saul six times — once in the head, twice in the back and three times in the neck. Jocelyn then went to the master bedroom, police said, and stabbed his mother, Jesula Fleurier, eight to 10 times including wounds to her stomach, thigh and genitals. Police said she had nothing to do with the argument and was just lying in bed.
“They both had severe stab wounds,” Kmiotek said.
Meanwhile, Saul left the apartment to try to find help and Jocelyn followed, police said.
When officers arrived, Jocelyn had gotten into Saul’s car with the knife, according to the report. A witness was able to lead police to him.
Jocelyn was arrested and later told police he stabbed them, according to the report.
Both Saul and Fleurier were taken to Broward Health North with critical injuries. Kmiotek said they were both in stable condition by Tuesday night.
