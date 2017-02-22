Fight over pot leads man to violently stab mom, mom’s boyfriend, police say

1:13 Miami woman robbed of valuables at gun point Pause

1:16 Man tries to fight off armed robbers in Hollywood

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:52 Richard Corcoran: "Hell, no" to property tax increase

1:53 Heat's Whiteside talks about his island experience during All-Star break

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

6:41 Taking on Trump’s travel ban

0:56 Heartfelt message to Gimenez from kids of undocumented immigrants

3:20 Miami Heat's Spoelstra talks Battier hiring, trade deadline