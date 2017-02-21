The hit-and-run death mystery remains. Friends hope money will make someone talk

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the New Year's Day hit-and-run death of a Weston cyclist has been bumped from $3,000 to $12,000.
Friends and family of Weston’s Christopher Mohr added $9,000 to the usual Crime Stoppers reward of $3,000 to jack up the reward until Feb. 8, 2018.
While riding in the bike lane on State Road 84 a mile east of Indian Trace at 7:40 a.m. Jan. 1, Mohr was struck from behind by a white, older model car or SUV. The vehicle would have had damage to the passenger side headlight and windshield.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, 866-493-8477 or via the website.
Mohr’s was the second of three hit-and-run fatalities in Broward over four days.
On Dec. 29, a car allegedly driven by Coconut Creek Casino worker Nadia Pierre Louis struck and killed 59-year-old Jay Edelman as he walked in the driveway access. According to the complaint affidavit, Pierre Louis said she left the scene because she was scared and didn’t know what to do. She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
That’s just one of the charges hanging over Philip Varsam in the death of Alkiva Douglas the night of Jan. 1. DUI manslaughter charges were added to leaving the scene charges late in January.
