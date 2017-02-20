An open garage door leads to a scary night

A home invasion shattered a Pembroke Pines family’s peaceful night.
The family of five was held up at gunpoint, robbed of cash, three cellphones, two wedding rings and a wallet. Police described the two robbers as men in their 20s with black hoodies, one of which had white specks.
Police say Cheri Welsh was inside her garage in the 15900 block of Northwest Seventh Street around 10:50 p.m. Sunday when the armed robbers walked in through the open overhead door.
After forcing her through the house and stealing valuables, they ran into Mark Welsh in the bedroom and forced him to the ground.
They collected the rest of their loot and left with the couple and their three children physically unharmed.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200, email tips@pppd.com or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
