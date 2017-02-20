Missing Florida college student found dead

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found over the weekend as a missing University of North Florida student and Pembroke Pines Flanagan High graduate.
The body of George Louissaint Jr. was found Saturday floating in a retention pond by someone walking their dog, according to the sheriff’s office.
#UNF student George Louissaint Jr.: No indications of foul play or trauma at this time. #JAX #Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 18, 2017
Louissaint, a Hollywood native, had been missing since the previous Sunday. Messages indicating possible suicide preceded his disappearance, said Jacksonville TV station WJXT’s account of the missing person's report.
The report said Louissaint, upset over a problem with his girlfriend, told his roommate “You might not see me tomorrow” before running into woods near the North Florida campus. Also, it says Louissaint’s mother told police he texted his sister “I love you...I love you. I’m going to end it tonight.”
After graduating from Flanagan, the two-time state finalist in the triple jump joined the University of Mobile’s track team. He spent two years there, met his girlfriend, then transferred to North Florida for the 2016-17 school year.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
