A pizza order puts a man in jail

A Friday, some pizza and a knock on the door usually means the start of a happy weekend is being delivered. For a Margate man, it meant a delivery to jail on armed robbery charges.
The Friday knock on Sean Robinson’s door came from Margate police, who had first visited a Little Caesar’s Pizza on State Road 7 on a robbery call. They came to the two-for-one chain pizza joint after a man with a gun robbed the place around 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Their investigation brought them to Robinson’s front door in the 6100 block of Southwest First Street. Robinson was arrested on one charge of armed robbery.
Since Friday, the Miami native has sat in Broward County Jail on $150,000 bond.
