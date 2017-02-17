Broward County

February 17, 2017 9:12 AM

Police need help finding two men who beat and robbed a Wilton Manors resident at gunpoint

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Wilton Manors police reached out to its close knit community to find the perpetrators of a wee hours Sunday morning armed robbery.

Police passed out fliers Thursday along Wilton Drive and in the Northeast 21st Court residential area detailing a potential Crime Stoppers reward (up to $3,000) for tips leading to the arrest of the two men who jumped out on a resident, beat him and robbed him at gunpoint. This all happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday

Surveillance camera video shows one young man police describe as a “heavy set black or Hispanic male” and a second man described as “skinny white or Hispanic male.” Their getaway car was a dark Honda CRV, 2012 or newer.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or go to the website.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Broward County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Armed robbers pistol-whip, rob man in Wilton Manors

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos