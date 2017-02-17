Police need help finding two men who beat and robbed a Wilton Manors resident at gunpoint

Wilton Manors police reached out to its close knit community to find the perpetrators of a wee hours Sunday morning armed robbery.
Police passed out fliers Thursday along Wilton Drive and in the Northeast 21st Court residential area detailing a potential Crime Stoppers reward (up to $3,000) for tips leading to the arrest of the two men who jumped out on a resident, beat him and robbed him at gunpoint. This all happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday
Surveillance camera video shows one young man police describe as a “heavy set black or Hispanic male” and a second man described as “skinny white or Hispanic male.” Their getaway car was a dark Honda CRV, 2012 or newer.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or go to the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
