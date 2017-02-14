Man dies in fiery single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

A Westchester man died Tuesday when he lost control of his pickup truck, veered off the road and slammed into a concrete pole, causing the truck to go up in flames, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
The accident happened about 2 a.m. at 600 S. Dixie Hwy. East in Pompano Beach.
Luis Mestre-Fernandez, 53, died in the truck.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Det. Michael Wiley at 954-321-4840 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
