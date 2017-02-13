Mother, daughter found dead after 4-hour standoff with suspected shooter

A mother and her 15-year-old daughter were found shot to death inside a Sunrise townhome Monday afternoon, after a SWAT team standoff with the suspected shooter that lasted more than four hours, police said.
The incident began about 11 a.m. Monday when a caller to 911 reported gunshots at 7704 Balboa St.
Michelle Eddy, a police spokeswoman, said when officers arrived they made contact with a man who only said he was inside and then hung up the phone.
It wasn’t until 3:45 that the man, identified as Kevin Nelson, “came out peacefully,” Eddy said.
When officers went inside, they found a 40-year-old woman and her daughter dead.
Eddy said the teen was not Nelson’s daughter and it was not yet clear if Nelson and the woman were boyfriend and girlfriend or married.
Detectives were at the home in Del Rio Village late into the night trying to piece together what happened, Eddy said.
