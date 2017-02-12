Motorcyclist killed in crash was traveling at least 90 mph, deputies say

A high-speed motorcycle crash in North Lauderdale left one man dead, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
The accident happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West McNab Road and Southwest 83rd Avenue.
According to BSO, Eric Louis Williams, 45, was heading east on West McNab Road on his 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle at an estimated speed of 90 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.
That’s when his bike hit Jhenelle Walters’ Toyota Corolla. Walters was turning left from McNab onto 83rd Avenue at about 25 miles per hour, BSO said.
Williams was thrown from the and hit the car. The motorcycle burst into flames. Williams died on the street.
“Based on physical evidence examined on scene and witness statements, the preliminary investigation points to speed on the part of the motorcyclist as being the primary cause of the crash,” BSO said in a news release.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
