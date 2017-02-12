This man must really need Red Bull. He stole enough to fuel a frat

Some overactive folks hit the Red Bull too hard. Some guy in Broward has been hitting Publix hard for Red Bull.
As in at least 26 12-packs of the energy drink, enough to fuel a Tau Kappa Epsilon house through Sunday brunch after a Saturday night party.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 12, a man strolled into the Publix at 1170 Weston Road, loaded up his cart with 11 cases of Red Bull and strolled out without bothering to pay. Surveillance video caught the same man doing the same thing for only four cases later minutes later at the Weston Town Center Publix, 1601 Promenade Blvd.
He returned to the second Publix on Feb. 5 for another 11 cases. Again, he used his illegal, free version of self-checkout.
BSO detectives believe the 6-2, maybe 160-pound man, in his 20s, might be using rental cars for the thefts and could have swiped Red Bull from other Broward stores.
Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact BSO Detective Juan Hernandez at 954-659-3531; Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or via the website. Tips leading to an arrest can be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
