These restaurant robbers wanted just one thing. And it nearly got them crushed

They came for the grill. They nearly got run over by the truck.
A pair of thieves stole big Jan. 20 when they swiped a $6,000 barrel-style grill from Chef Tally’s World Famous Jerk at 2481 SW 56th Ter. in West Park. But the big job almost crushed one of them.
Surveillance video released by Broward Sheriff’s Office shows the men pulling up to Chef Tally’s in a white cargo van around 3:40 a.m. They wanted the massive grill, which sat on a trailer. Chef Tally’s truck blocked the path between the trailer and their van. So, somebody put his car mechanic skills to nefarious use under the truck.
That worked. The truck rolled but it almost rolled over the malevolent mechanic, who rolled out just in time. The criminals attached the trailer to the van and left with the grill.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact BSO Detective Jessica Abrams at 954-985-1953, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or via the website.
