February 6, 2017 1:49 PM

He bought a lot of stuff at Home Depot. Cops say there’s a problem with that

By David J. Neal

Broward cops are looking for a man who turned a stolen credit card into an armload of big box store goods.

A man strolled into the Home Depot at 1701 W. Oakland Park Blvd. on Jan. 11 with a credit card stolen earlier in the day and ran up more than $400 of charges. He’s in his 20s or 30s, with short brown hair and medium build. His long-sleeved shirt bore a large graphic on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-202-3113, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or via the website.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

