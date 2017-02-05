This woman hit the stairs. Only problem: She was in a car

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue performed a second-floor rescue at a Weston apartment building.
There was no fire. But there also was no safe staircase. A Toyota Camry took it out.
The Camry backed into the staircase of the apartment building in the 1100 block of Fairlake Trace on Saturday afternoon. With the damage making the staircase no longer sound, firefighters used ladders to bring down second-floor residents
Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said on Twitter that the driver told rescuers her foot got stuck between the gas and brake.
She suffered minor injuries. There were no other injuries. Except to the staircase.
Female driver, 43, told @BrowardSheriff #FireRescue her, " foot got stuck between the gas and brake." She had minor inj #EMS ➡@CleveClinicFL pic.twitter.com/fAW4ZzcWG3— PIO Mike Jachles (@BSO_Mike) February 4, 2017
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments