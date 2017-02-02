When they started banging on hotel doors looking for someone, police were called

Five people — who may be minors — were in custody Thursday afternoon, after police say the group began banging on doors after the front desk did not give them a key to a room.
A witness told police that at least one of the five had a mask and a firearm.
The incident started before 4 p.m. when police received a 911 call reporting “that there was a vehicle with juveniles, in possession of a firearm, at a Mobil gas station in west Miramar,” according to police.
Then came a 911 call from the Hampton Inn & Suites, 10990 Marks Way, Miramar, reporting that five people had barged into the hotel lobby, demanding a key to a certain room. When the front desk didn’t comply, they ran upstairs and started banging on the doors.
Miramar police officers took them into custody for questioning.
Police said a BB gun was found, although no injuries were reported.
Police said they were also questioning the two people in the room whom the group had asked about.
