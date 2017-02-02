Broward County

February 2, 2017 5:11 PM

When they started banging on hotel doors looking for someone, police were called

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

Five people — who may be minors — were in custody Thursday afternoon, after police say the group began banging on doors after the front desk did not give them a key to a room.

A witness told police that at least one of the five had a mask and a firearm.

The incident started before 4 p.m. when police received a 911 call reporting “that there was a vehicle with juveniles, in possession of a firearm, at a Mobil gas station in west Miramar,” according to police.　

Then came a 911 call from the Hampton Inn & Suites, 10990 Marks Way, Miramar, reporting that five people had barged into the hotel lobby, demanding a key to a certain room. When the front desk didn’t comply, they ran upstairs and started banging on the doors.

Witness: Police ushered us out of the hotel

Five people were detained after police said a group entered, of possible minors, a Miramar hotel and started banging on doors on Feb. 2, 2017.

Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

Miramar police officers took them into custody for questioning.

Police said a BB gun was found, although no injuries were reported.

Police said they were also questioning the two people in the room whom the group had asked about.

Related content

Broward County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

ATV rider in 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rally caught by the cops

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos