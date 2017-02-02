At this Groundhog Day, the people were nearly naked and the ‘groundhog’ was in costume

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys Pause

0:29 Video shows moments before teen is gunned down in Northwest Miami-Dade

4:21 Wild Kingdom: Python beats alligator in epic showdown

1:08 How to stop car break-ins like these

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport

1:00 President encourages Senate Republicans to 'go nuclear' on SCOTUS nomination

0:44 Thieves steal over $200K in jewelry from mall store

0:18 Video shows Florida man slamming dog into ground at animal shelter

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way