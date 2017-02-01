The intruder couldn’t get the door or window open. Then the homeowner opened fire

A Hollywood homeowner shot at an intruder Wednesday morning.
The bullet missed and the burglar got away. Hollywood police are searching for a suspect.
The drama played out around 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street.
The was caught on surveillance video while trying to get into the house. He tried prying open the front door, his lips twisting with great focus as he worked. He followed that failure, police say, by trying to break a side window. His criminal ineptitude was aborted by at gunshot from the home’s resident.
He ran and police say if he hopped into a car, it’s likely black and is a Chevrolet Impala or resembles one.
Police described him as having a slender build with facial hair. A gold chain hung around his neck. He wore a gray sweatshirt that might have the numbers “8732” on the front. .
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollywood police at 954-967-4411 or via e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. You can also pass along information through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
