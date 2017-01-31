Three people not old enough to drink charged with killing one even younger person.

The life of Lauderhill’s Antonio Neeley, Jr., only 17 years long, had just begun when someone ended it Saturday afternoon.
The lives of Plantation’s Michael Edwards, Xavier Stroman and Marie Derival, lasting only a few years longer than Neeley’s, effectively could end if they’re convicted of Neeley’s murder, for which they were charged Monday.
According to Broward jail records, Edwards, 20, is charged with premeditated murder and first-degree murder. The charges for Stroman, 20, and Derival, 19, are murder, not premeditated, during a felony, and second-degree murder. All carry potential life sentences, but a conviction gets Edwards at least a 40-year sentence, probably life, possibly death, depending on the way the legal arguments over Florida's death penalty evolve.
Police didn’t release a motive behind the shooting.
The murder charge is in addition to three counts of probation or community control violation for Stroman, who was imprisoned for 18 months from 2015-16 on several armed burglary and grand theft charges. Now that Derival is in custody, Monroe County wants her held on warrants for misdemeanor marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Edwards’ previous convictions were for misdemeanor marijuana possession and resisting arrest without violence.
Lauderhill police say when they responded to a report of gunshots the 5300 block of Northwest 27th Street around 4 p.m. Saturday, they found Neeley lying in the doorway of 5401 NW 27th St. The young man also known as “Rasta Tony” died from gunshot injuries.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments