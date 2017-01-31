Broward County

January 31, 2017 9:58 PM

Man who jumped off sinking boat rescued by Coast Guard crews

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a diver Tuesday after he had jumped off his boat — which was taking on water — near Dania Beach Pier.

The Coast Guard said it received a report of a boat in distress at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A crew was dispatched to the the 23-foot center console vessel, which still had three people on board.

TowBoatU.S. arrived at about 12:30 p.m. and helped the three still on board the sinking vessel.

Meanwhile, a 45-foot boat from the Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale arrived and helped the man, who had put on scuba gear and went into the water.

No injuries were reported.

Related content

Broward County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Airport shooter taken to federal court for arraignment

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos