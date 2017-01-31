Man who jumped off sinking boat rescued by Coast Guard crews

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a diver Tuesday after he had jumped off his boat — which was taking on water — near Dania Beach Pier.
The Coast Guard said it received a report of a boat in distress at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
A crew was dispatched to the the 23-foot center console vessel, which still had three people on board.
TowBoatU.S. arrived at about 12:30 p.m. and helped the three still on board the sinking vessel.
Meanwhile, a 45-foot boat from the Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale arrived and helped the man, who had put on scuba gear and went into the water.
No injuries were reported.
