February 1, 2017 2:47 PM

Meet Annie, the 2,300-year-old mummy who wears flip-flops

Miami Herald Staff

Would-be Egyptologists in South Florida have a chance to see a real mummy this weekend at the Museum of Discovery and Science.

“Annie” the 2,300-year-old mummy that serves as a centerpiece for the Fort Lauderdale museum’s new Egypt exhibit, was opened Wednesday morning.

“One of the things I love, you can see she's wearing little thong sandals, you know, flip-flops, just like anyone would wear now,” Conservator Mimi Leveque wrote in a statement.

Besides Annie, who is on loan from the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, visitors have a chance to see a life-size 3D printed version of the unwrapped mummy, Egyptian artifacts, animal and human mummies.

The new exhibit: Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science, opens Saturday at the museum, 401 SW Second St.

