Can you help police identify an elderly woman found wandering?

The Miramar Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an elderly woman who was found wandering the streets of West Park Monday.
Police say the woman, who was disoriented, only speaks Creole, may have just arrived from Haiti and may be named Elaine Joisaint.
A good Samaritan who spotted the woman brought her to the police station for help. Police say the woman, who wore a red scarf covering her head, is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miramar police department at 954-602-4000 and press 0.
