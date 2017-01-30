This robber interrupted a card game and made the players get naked

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released a suspect’s photo in an effort to find whoever broke up a late-night park card game with an armed robbery.
The robber — described as five-eight, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and hair — rolled up on Devon Golden and Anthony Masten in a black truck as they played cards in a Pompano Beach park late on Dec. 4.
He pulled a gun and demanded Golden and Masten take off their clothes and run. They did.
When they returned, their wallets, cellphones, house keys, cash and Masten’s white 2011 Lexus IS 250 were all gone.
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Trevor Goodwin at 954-321-4275; or, to remain anonymous, call Broward Crime Stoppers 954-493-8477; or go to the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments