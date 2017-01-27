Worker caught on video slamming dog into the ground, breaking its leg

1:27 Suspected car burglars caught on tape in Weston Pause

1:13 Governor Scott talks about port in Florida doing business with Cuba

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

1:21 Broward's Election Day operations director explains why two precinct workers were fired

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

0:56 FLL shooting suspect transferred from Broward jail to the federal courthouse for hearing

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:58 Diabetic describes ordeal after being stuck on plane at Fort Lauderdale airport