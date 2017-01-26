They went to gyms to get purses. Now, law enforcement wants them.

A group of coordinated car burglars in Weston has gained the attention of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Surveillance video of the parking lot at 1440 Northpark Drive on Dec. 26 shows a Kia Optima with tinted windows backing into a parking space between two cars. The four doors open at once, partially concealing their ill doings from the surveillance camera.
Those doings involve breaking the windows of the cars on each side of the Kia and pilfering three purses. That parking lot serves a gym. BSO says the car was spotted at an Orange Theory Fitness center earlier in the evening, where another car suffered a broken window and stolen purse.
Anyone with information on these crimes should contact BSO Detective Fred Anderson at 954-389-2010; call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477; or go to the Crime Stoppers website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments