They went to gyms to get purses. Now, law enforcement wants them.

2:32 Broward vape shop burglary caught on camera Pause

1:13 Governor Scott talks about port in Florida doing business with Cuba

0:56 FLL shooting suspect transferred from Broward jail to the federal courthouse for hearing

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:15 Surveillance video of armed robbery suspects

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly bear