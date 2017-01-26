Two went on a smash-and-grab tour of businesses. Cops think they’ve got one in custody.

The run of robberies in Pompano Beach on Jan. 9 and Jan. 19 lacked originality or variance: a smashed front window usually followed by a stolen cash register.
Now, they don’t lack a face on a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Pompano Beach resident Stepfon Ross, 25, as one of the two who left the carnage and took the cash at two places on Jan. 9 and five places on Jan. 19. Ross faces seven counts of burglary; four counts of grand theft between $300 and $5,000 (the cash in the register); six counts of criminal mischief (the smashed windows); and four counts of petit theft (other items stolen).
The arrest affidavits say Ross waived his right to remain silent and admitted to the crimes.
The twosome engaged in a quick door-to-door robbery on Jan. 9, hitting the 2nd Street Surf Shop and Happy Lou’s Smoke Shop, at 3145 and 3165 E. Atlantic Blvd. Whether emboldened or feeling more energetic, they went on a Tour de Pompano Beach on Jan. 19: Sunshine Bagel and Chandi Liquor Store, 2601 N. Ocean Blvd; Let’s Vape, 5 NE 27th Ave.; The Gyro Joint, 165 S. Cypress Road; and Wings ‘n’ Things, 150 SW Sixth St.
Perhaps Ross needed the money. He owes the county $1,145 from a battery conviction. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest records, a writ of arrest had been issued from a 2011 child support case. He might be staying behind bars even if he can post bond.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
