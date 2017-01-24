Surveillance cameras capture man driving off with a landscaping trailer that police say isn’t his

A man drove up to a Miramar home in a silver pickup truck stopped, hitched up a trailer made to haul lawn equipment and then drove off.
The problem, detectives say: The trailer wasn't his.
Luis Godoy told police that some time in the morning hours of Nov. 25, someone took the trailer that he used for his landscaping business from outside of his home in the 6600 block of Miramar Parkway.
His home-surveillance cameras captured a man wearing a white shirt readying the trailer hitch and driving off.
He stole a trailer, parked in front of a home, in broad daylight. Anyone with information is urged to call @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yivmctgVBq— Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) January 24, 2017
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff
