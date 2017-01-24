Surveillance cameras capture man driving off with a landscaping trailer that police say isn’t his

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

1:21 Broward's Election Day operations director explains why two precinct workers were fired

0:56 FLL shooting suspect transferred from Broward jail to the federal courthouse for hearing

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

2:05 Haitian earthquake memorial service

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers