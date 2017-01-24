You can’t haul a trailer without a truck. So robbers steal both, detectives say

How do you steal a travel trailer without a truck to haul it away?
You steal a truck first, of course.
That's what the Broward Sheriff's Office said two men did the evening of Nov. 14.
BSO said the men first stole a blue 2003 Ford F250 parked outside a home in the 4800 block of Northeast 11th Avenue in Oakland Park. They then headed to another Oakland Park home in the 4700 block of Northeast 12th Avenue and hitched a 2016 Cherokee Grey Wolf travel trailer to the stolen Ford, detectives said.
Security cameras captured the caper.
The truck, detectives say, had a pistol inside and the trailer was filled with items including a golf cart, a Bass Pro Shop portable kitchen, multiple folding tables and a red portable ice machine.
The truck was later recovered in Homestead, but the gun and the trailer have not been found.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Broward Sheriff’s Office Det. Luis Silberberg at 954-202-3121 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
