Teacher arrested and charged with DUI after crash with dump truck

A woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after her BMW slammed into a dump truck on Florida's Turnpike just south of Miramar Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Ilana Muransky, 26, who is a second-grade teacher for Broward County Schools, according to her LinkedIn profile, told a trooper she only had one drink before driving, her arrest report said.
According to the report, Muransky was headed north on the Turnpike when she collided with a Ford F650 dump truck at 12:18 a.m. Friday. The truck flipped on its right side and Muransky's BMW had severe front-end damage and a deployed airbag, a trooper wrote in the report.
“When asking her questions pertaining to the crash, I could smell a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, she had watery eyes, slurred speech and issues keeping her balance while talking,” the trooper wrote.
Muransky, who took off her high heels, agreed to do field exercises “because she wanted to prove to me that she wasn't drunk,” even though she complained that her leg hurt, the trooper wrote. After not performing two exercises correctly, she was placed under arrest.
According to Local 10, Muransky has been with the district since 2014. School spokeswoman Nadine Drew told the station that the district requires employees to report an arrest.
Comments