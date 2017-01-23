Broward woman, Palm Beach man charged with felonies in sex, lies and debit cards episode

0:56 Burglars steal $115K worth of cigarettes in Miami Pause

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

3:00 Video: 911 call of couple seen having sex on Florida beach

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:03 Authorities release video from fatal police shooting

5:55 FBI re-creation of the night Corey Jones was killed

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

0:43 MLK Day park shooting victim thought her life was over