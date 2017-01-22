2 rollover crashes send vehicles into police department and near college

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

1:21 Miami Beach man arrested for Twitter threats against Donald Trump

1:03 Authorities release video from fatal police shooting

5:55 FBI re-creation of the night Corey Jones was killed

1:49 Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration

0:43 MLK Day park shooting victim thought her life was over

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit