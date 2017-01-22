2 rollover crashes send vehicles into police department and near college

Two crashes on Sunday sent vehicles flying into a police department parking lot and shut down a road near a college.
A minivan accident on Davie Road near Broward Community College closed part of the street for a while and sent four people, three of them children, to a hospital as trauma patients, according to reports.
#TrafficAlert #Davie Road closed by #BrowardCollege at the 3300 blk for a crash. Please stay out of the area. #DaviePolice— Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 22, 2017
Earlier in the morning, an SUV rolled into the Davie Police Department parking lot — end over end.
Please pay attention while driving. This driver didn't! That's how they ended up rolling over in the #DaviePolice parking lot. #Davie #Crash pic.twitter.com/ltfG32y4ku— Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 22, 2017
An NBC6 report says the car was speeding on State Road 84 when it crashed into the parking lot at 1230 S. Nob Hill Rd., ejecting the unidentified driver.
