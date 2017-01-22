Broward County

2 rollover crashes send vehicles into police department and near college

Two crashes on Sunday sent vehicles flying into a police department parking lot and shut down a road near a college.

A minivan accident on Davie Road near Broward Community College closed part of the street for a while and sent four people, three of them children, to a hospital as trauma patients, according to reports.

Earlier in the morning, an SUV rolled into the Davie Police Department parking lot — end over end.

An NBC6 report says the car was speeding on State Road 84 when it crashed into the parking lot at 1230 S. Nob Hill Rd., ejecting the unidentified driver.

This breaking news report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Broward County

