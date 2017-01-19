Lauderhill police name man wanted in killing caught on surveillance video

A day after Lauderhill police released video showing a man be gunned down outside a restaurant, detectives say they have identified the shooter.
Gary Wallock was killed at about 5:30 p.m. Monday outside The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse, 1854 NW 38th Ave. Video showed a man running toward Wallock and unloading 10 to 12 shots as Wallock's friend hovers nearby.
On Thursday, police said Trace Obrian Walker, 26, was wanted for murder.
Walker, who is known for being armed, police said, is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and skinny. His hair may be in small twists or short corn rows.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or Detective Chad Williams at 954-717-4615.
Comments