Did a guest at Lily’s bat mitzvah rob a Metro PCS?

One of the criminals who ripped off a Tamarac Metro PCS on Christmas Eve wore a rather idiosyncratic piece of attire for a robbery.
One robber who corraled store employees into a back room at gunpoint appears to be with dreadlocks, a blue hoodie, khakis and brown boat shoes. The other sported black glasses, black-rimmed glasses and a black hoodie.
But the back of the black hoodie reads “I survived Lily’s Bat Mitzvah.”
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact BSO Detective David Agusti at 954-321-4332, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or the website.
