Their car plunged into a canal, ending in a tragedy for husband and wife

A Miramar man has died from injuries suffered last week in a tragic car plunge into a canal that killed his wife.
Sandy Rose, 63, had been in critical condition at Memorial Hospital Miramar since Wednesday’s crash that Pembroke Pines police hypothesize started when Rose suffered a medical emergency while driving his Toyota Highlander. He died on Sunday, four days after his wife.
The SUV rampaged out of the Southwest Regional Library parking lot, down an embankment and into a canal. Despite the efforts of several good Samaritans and a police officer, the couple couldn’t be removed until a police dive team arrived.
Joan Rose, 61, was declared dead on arrival at Memoral Hospital Miramar. Now, her husband is dead.
This was the third of four accidents over three days last week — and the second fatal crash — in which a car wound up in a canal.
