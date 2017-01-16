Family-friendly things to do: Food AND art festivals

Thursday
OLD-FASHIONED FUN SOUTH FLORIDA FAIR
Endless family entertainment includes carnival rides, games, great food (and a beer garden for mom and dad), alligator shows, racing pigs, petting zoos, pony rides and much more. Plus, enjoy concerts for $10 extra: at 8 p.m. Thursday, it’s classic Southern-rock band Molly Hatchet (“Flirtin’ With Disaster,” “Gator Country”); 2 p.m. Monday, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band; 8 p.m. Tuesday, Reel Big Fish; and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Chase Bryant.
Details: Noon-10 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, running through Jan. 29, at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach; www.southfloridafair.com; $15, $9 seniors, $8 kids 6-11, free 5 and under.
FREE FAMILY FILMS MOVIES ON THE MILE
Monthly series features free family films – this time it’s Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning 2001 epic fantasy adventure film “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s book series and starring Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen.
Details: Grounds open at 6 p.m.; movie starts at 7 p.m. Thursday; at The Plaza at 150 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; www.coralgables.com/index; free.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL KURIOS – CABINET OF CURIOSITIES
The latest acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from Cirque du Soleil presents a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible. In this realm set in the latter half of the 19th century, our perception of reality is utterly transformed. See why the Chicago Tribune calls Kurios a “fantastic show that reveals this extraordinary artistic company’s singular capacity for exploration and metamorphosis.”
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, running through Jan. 29; next to the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios; $39-$160.
Friday
THREE SWEET DAYS 11TH-ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL
Learn all about the world’s favorite sweet treat with three days of cooking shows, lectures, ChocoWalks, book signings and chocolate-making demonstrations. And, oh yeah, plenty of delicious samples, cacao-tree sales and even chocolate poetry readings.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651 or www.fairchildgarden.org; free with regular garden admission: $25, $18 seniors, $12 kids 6-17, free 5 and under.
LIGHTEN UP! LANTERN LIGHT FESTIVAL
Celebration of Chinese culture features massive lanterns, inspiring performances and delicious cuisine. Kids young and old will marvel at these enormous, colorful lanterns, custom-built by Chinese artisans, that typically take four weeks to complete. The lanterns appear to be three-dimensional stained glass, and are handmade from hundreds of pieces of silky cloth. Some are more than 30 feet high, others up to 300 feet long, and all of them will take your breath away.
Details: 5-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, running through Jan.29, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; www.lanternlightfestival.com; $25 ($23 advance), $21 children 2-15 ($19 advance), under 2 free.
SOUTHLAND MALL FESTIVE FRIDAYS
Kick off the weekend with entertaining cultural performances and activities. This week, kids can get a workout lesson while Zumba dancing with Fit Bod by Carrie.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
NO BULL HOMESTEAD CHAMPIONSHIP RODEO
Young cowboys and cowgirls alike will be thrilled to see all the action at this 68th-annual event featuring bareback and saddle bronco riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, cowgirls’ barrel racing, and the crowd favorite, bull riding. Come early on Saturday for the free rodeo parade, which starts at 10 a.m.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday (“Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night to benefit a local breast-cancer charity) and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Doc DeMilly Rodeo Arena at Harris Field, U.S. 1 and Southwest 312th Street, Homestead; www.homesteadrodeo.com; $19.99, $9.99 children.
Saturday
FLAMINGO GARDENS FLAMINGO FEST 2017
Celebrate Flamingo Gardens’ 90th anniversary and enjoy live entertainment, “flamingo” street performers, stilt-walkers, puppets and more. Wear your favorite flamingo attire for a chance to win prizes, and participate in or vote on the Fabulous Flamingo Contest (apply online), during which kids and adults, craftsmen and artisans, present their creatively decorated pink flamingo yard ornaments throughout the botanical garden path.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; www.flamingogardens.org; $19.95, $12.95 age 3-11, free for 2 and under (get 25%-off coupon on the website).
FUN DAYS THE LITTLE FARM
Kids can get in touch with nature with pony rides, a petting farm, a butterfly garden and a farm tour, plus help feed the animals and milk the goats.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Little Farm, 13401 SW 224 th St., Goulds; www.thelittlefarm.us; $10.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM HEALTHY KIDS DAY
Fun day full of games, activities and entertainment will get you moving, learning and living healthier. Pick up some great cooking tips, practice yoga moves, meet a pediatrician and see how fun checkups can be, learn the benefits of laughter with comical stage performances, and release your creativity in the Art Studio.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
FEELING ARTSY? DELRAY BEACH FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
One mile along Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Delray Beach, starting at US1 and continuing east to the Atlantic Ocean, will for the 28th year be transformed into an outdoor art gallery ranked among top 100 fine art shows in the country by Sunshine Artist magazine. Plus there will be live music, great food and a free art giveaway.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1111 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; www.artfestival.com; free.
PINECREST GARDENS SOUTH MOTORS 2017 FINE ARTS FESTIVAL
One of Florida’s premiere juried art shows celebrates its 13th year with paintings, sculptures, mixed media and photography, original handcrafted jewelry and wearable art. Plus, there’s a great selection of delicious food, live music and other activities for the entire family in the magical botanical garden setting.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; free.
ACTORS’ PLAYHOUSE KIDS FEST FAMILY DAY
A full day of theater fun awaits kids and their families, including performances of “Jack and the Beanstalk” (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.) and “Shrek the Musical Jr.” (4:30 and 7 p.m.), plus activity stations such as Puppet Making, Costume Creations, a Video “Dress Up” Studio, Painting Area, Interactive Acting Classes, Face Painting, a “Beanstalk" planting table and more.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday at Actor’s Playhouse, Balcony Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $23.
Sunday
PIG OUT! RIVERWALK BACON BASH
Bacon lovers of all ages can indulge in their porky fantasies while sampling bites from some of South Florida’s favorite eateries and voting on the winners for “Best Bacon Dish” and “Most Creative Use of Bacon.” And it’s all for a good cause, as proceeds benefit two local charities: Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and Covenant House Florida.
Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Esplanade Park, 400 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale; www.artscalendar.com; free general admission; $25 VIP ($35 day of event); bacon dishes start at $5.
Free For All
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for the 2010 remake of the classic 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” this time starring Will Smith’s son Jaden and Jackie Chan. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
Sign up for the Family Fare newsletter
Do you want to receive this list every week, along with news on important topics for parents? Click here and sign up for our new Family Fare newsletter.
Comments