3 people killed when a pickup truck and car collide

Three people died Sunday night after a Ford F-450 pickup truck and a Honda Civic collided in a Margate intersection, according to police.
The deadly wreck happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of West Atlantic Boulevard and Lakewood Circle.
According to police, the Civic was heading west on West Atlantic Boulevard when it collided with the truck.
The driver of the Civic died at the scene. Two passengers in the car were taken to Broward Health North where they died.
The driver of truck was taken to Northwest Medical Center with minor injuries.
The names of the victims had not been released as of Sunday night because their family members had not been notified.
Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call Margate police traffic homicide investigator Erin Young at 954-764-4357.
