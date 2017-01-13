Police identify one of the men killed and the wounded man from Redland shooting

Police identified two of the victims from Thursday afternoon’s shooting in the Redland, which left two men dead and one injured.
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, Miami-Dade police found three people with gunshot wounds in the 19700 block of Southwest 200th Street. One, 36-year-old Juan Cruz, was sent to Jackson South Trauma for emergency surgery.
The other two were dead on scene. Police identified one victim as 35-year-old Wilfredo Javier Siam but didn’t release the name of the other victim, a 30-year-old man, because his family hadn’t been told yet.
Miami-Dade police arrested 49-year-old Luis Enrique Castillo and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, one count of attempted second degree murder and possessing a gun as a convicted felon. He eventually surrendered to police after fleeing in a white pickup truck, then by foot.
