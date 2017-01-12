Pembroke Pines man wanted on a warrant for lewd and lascivious battery of a juvenile

A charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a juvenile awaits Pembroke Pines’ Angel Sanchez when police find him.
That’s why Pembroke Pines police want the public’s help in finding Sanchez, a 27-year-old male.
Police say Sanchez sent nude photos of himself to the victim. They also characterize him as friendly with many youths in the Pembroke Pines apartment complex— Falls of Pembroke — where he worked and lived until he recently left.
Sanchez stands 5-10, 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. If he’s spotted, police warn, call law enforcement instead of attempting to engage him yourself — Sanchez may be armed.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
