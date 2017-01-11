Broward County

January 11, 2017 10:58 PM

Group fight gunfire lands one man in the hospital, deputies say

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

A group fight in Broward Wednesday night ended with a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound, deputies said.

Broward Sheriff Office deputies responded about 8 p.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Northwest Eighth Terrace in Oakland Park.

Deputies said shots were fired during a group fight, and a man was sent to Broward Health Medical Center. No other victims were found.

One of the shooters stayed on the scene, deputies said, and multiple people were detained by BSO.

Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc

Related content

Broward County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos