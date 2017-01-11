Group fight gunfire lands one man in the hospital, deputies say

A group fight in Broward Wednesday night ended with a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound, deputies said.
Broward Sheriff Office deputies responded about 8 p.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Northwest Eighth Terrace in Oakland Park.
Deputies said shots were fired during a group fight, and a man was sent to Broward Health Medical Center. No other victims were found.
One of the shooters stayed on the scene, deputies said, and multiple people were detained by BSO.
