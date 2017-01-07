Photo gallery: The day after a gunman's Fort Lauderdale airport rampage | Sat., Jan. 7, 2017

Joey Rankin, 13, waits with her luggage Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Terminal 2, the day after multiple people were shot there.
AL DIAZ
Playing cards in line while waiting for a flight Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, are, Manru Pei, Mantong Pei, Jinghao Yu and Limei Pei, left to right, of Toronto, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminal 2, the day after multiple people were shot there.
AL DIAZ
Unclaimed baggage in Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, the day after multiple people were shot at the airport.
AL DIAZ
Florida Gov. Rick Scott speaks to Melvis Urigaga who was stranded at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, after a shooting on the previous day at the airport left five people dead and six injured.
Roberto Koltun
People crowd the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, the day after multiple people were shot at the airport.
AL DIAZ
Robert Reynolds, senior manager for training and quality assurance at Spirit Airlines, passes out free bottles of water to passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Terminal 3 on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, the day after multiple people were shot at the airport.
AL DIAZ
Florida Gov. Rick Scott speaks to Ronald Mackey, center, and Chakod Oliphant at Terminal 2 on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2016. Mackey and Oliphant saw Governor Rick Scott in the airport and approached him. They need to catch cruise but don’t have their luggage.
Roberto Koltun
Arthur Jeantet waits in line at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Terminal 3 on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 the day after multiple people were shot at the airport.
AL DIAZ
A Hazmat crew cleans up the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the day after multiple people were shot there.
AL DIAZ
AL DIAZ
Terry Andres has been identified as one of the victims in Friday’s shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
Olga Woltering, left, has been identified as one of the victims in Friday’s shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Michael Oehme has been identified as one of the victims in Friday’s shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
Airport shooter Esteban Santiago in custody taken into Broward County Jail on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Esteban Santiago’s booking mugshot
Airport shooter Esteban Santiago in custody taken into Broward County Jail on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport's Terminal 2 Baggage Claim after a shooting on Friday, January 6, 2017.
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport's Terminal 2 Baggage Claim after a shooting on Friday, January 6, 2017.
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport's Terminal 2 Baggage Claim after a shooting on Friday, January 6, 2017.
Passengers crowded through a doorway into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport outside Terminal 3 on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 the day after multiple people were shot at the airport.
AL DIAZ
Crowds at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Terminal 3 on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 the day after multiple people were shot at the airport.
AL DIAZ
George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami Division during press conference at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminal Two the day after multiple people were shot on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017
Roberto Koltun
Florida Gov. Rick Scott walks with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz to the podium for a press conference at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Roberto Koltun
Florida Gov. Rick Scott talks to the press after visiting victims of Friday's deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport that are been treated at Broward Health Medical Center on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
PEDRO PORTAL
Passengers gather at the Delta counter in Terminal 2 of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Roberto Koltun
Passengers gather at the Delta counter in Terminal 2 of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Roberto Koltun
Passengers line up at the Terminal 2 Delta counter in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday, January 7, 2017, after a shooting on Friday left 5 persons dead and six wounded.
Roberto Koltun
