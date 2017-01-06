Somber scene at Broward hospital, but shooting victims there all in stable condition

It was a somber scene at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Health Medical Center following the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon, as dozens of reporters and camera crews crowded the entry ways to the trauma center.
Victims of the shooting were brought to the hospital soon after the incident occurred at the Terminal 2 baggage claim, but an emergency room surgeon said no one brought to the hospital from the airport had died.
Though several ambulances came in and out of the hospital in the hours after the shootout, authorities would not divulge specific information about those who were being transported.
Dr. Ralph Guarneri, the trauma surgeon on duty, said five gunshot victims came into the trauma center and two were undergoing surgery. All five, Guarneri said, were in stable condition.
Other people came to the hospital with less serious injuries.
“This was an extensive team effort … the entire system came together,” Guarneri said at a makeshift press conference in front of the emergency room entrance.
“No one who arrived at the hospital have expired. We’re doing the best we can do right now. … If you took a video of it, it would have looked like chaos but it was controlled. This whole system worked very well today. I’m very proud of everyone who was there; we trained for this. As a Level 1 trauma center, Broward General shined very well.”
Raynard James, 19, was in the emergency room Friday afternoon being treated for a foot injury unrelated to the airport shooting — he was injured while on his job installing floors.
James said he was reading about the shootings on Facebook when victims began arriving.
“It’s like a big tragedy,” James, from Hollywood, said. “I heard some screaming, some crying for other family members. They were trying to make sure their family members were all right.
“I saw a lot a lot of family members crying, coming into the waiting room. … It’s crazy, the world coming down to this. It’s crazy.”
Doug Seidler, a 70-year-old building consultant from Seattle, was also at the hospital Friday afternoon.
Seidler said he brought his wife Joyce to the emergency room after she broke her hip on a cruise ship. “She’s looking at a double hip replacement,” he said.
Seidler also had a brother-in-law and sister-in-law at the airport around the time of the incident and didn’t know when they would be able to fly home.
“We’re trying to get them out. We can’t get them out,” Seidler said. “Total lockdown. We know they can’t fly out [Friday]. We know that.”
Seidler said his in-laws told him they “heard shots in Terminal 1 after they saw the commotion in Terminal 2.
“I’m a calm guy; it is what it is. We’ll deal with authorities as we need to.”
James, who was released from the hospital on crutches, said there was plenty of police activity around the emergency room.
Fort Lauderdale police officers and Broward Sheriff deputies stood guard at the main hospital entrances — some with high-powered rifles out in the open.
“It was orderly,” James added of the scene. “There was blood everywhere … I know how it is, I’ve been shot before. People have blood all over their body, pain. You just have that pain of the bullet being inside your body.
“It was real quiet, then cops started coming in and everyone was yelling.”
