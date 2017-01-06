Like Fort Lauderdale shooter, could terrorists target airport baggage claims or check-in counters?

0:16 Video at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (Graphic Content) Pause

0:16 Passengers on the tarmac at FLL airport

2:06 Surveillance video shows cracker and cookie heist

2:39 Haitian Senator Ronald Lareche tries to force way into headquarter of the judicial police

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

1:04 Cuban military chant anti-Obama slogans

0:14 Authorities brief passengers on shooting incident at FLL airport

0:44 Passengers run for cover at FLL airport

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL