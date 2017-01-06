Photo gallery: Deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport | Fri., Jan. 6, 2017

Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
A law enforcement officer evacuates a civilian from an area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
A law enforcement officer evacuates a civilian from an area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
People hide behind a pole at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Julie Brown
jbrown@miamiherald.com
People take cover outside Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and 8 wounded in an attack from a single gunman.
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
Police assist people seeking cover outside of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and eight wounded in an attack from a single gunman.
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
Police assist people seeking cover outside Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and eight wounded in an attack from a single gunman.
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
Police evacuate a civilian from an area at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
People run on the tarmac at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport’s Terminal 1 today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Law enforcement helicopter flies over a garage area at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Law enforcement personnel shield civilians outside a garage area at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Police assist people seeking cover outside Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and eight wounded in an attack from a single gunman.
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
People take cover behind vehicles at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport’s Terminal 1 today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
People are shown on the tarmac at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
People on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after multiple people shot on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
A member of law enforcement gestures outside a garage area at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Passengers and airline employees huddle together at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday after a gunman killed five people and injured eight more. About an hour after that shooting, a second incident at a different terminal caused panic as police responded with guns drawn. Initial reports indicated the second incident was a second shooter at large.
David Smiley
dsmiley@miamiherald.com
A police officer talks to a person in a car in a parking garage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after multiple people were shot on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
People on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after multiple people shot on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Police officers stand on the perimeter road along the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a lone shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Police officers outside a parking garage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after multiple people were shot on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
A sign on I-95 shows that Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is closed.
Miami
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Broward Sheriff’s Office ambulances line up outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday after an unidentified shooter opened fire inside a baggage terminal.
Curtis Morgan
cmorgan@miamiherald.com
Scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today were a gunman shot and and wounded multiple people on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency vehicle and taken into Broward Health Trauma Center Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Taimy Alvarez
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
A shooting victim arrives at Broward Health Trauma Center Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday, killing "multiple" people before he was taken into custody. The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene.
Taimy Alvarez
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency vehicle and taken into Broward Health Trauma Center Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Taimy Alvarez
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency vehicle and taken into Broward Health Trauma Center Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Taimy Alvarez
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Passengers are shown on the tarmac outside Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Law enforcement personnel arrive in an armored car outside Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding other before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Security personnel stand guard outside Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
People leave a garage area with their hands up in the air outside Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Law enforcement personnel are shown outside a garage area at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Law enforcement personnel stand outside a garage area at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
People take cover behind vehicles at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Police direct traffic outside of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and eight wounded in an attack from a single gunman.
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
Police assist people seeking cover outside Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and eight wounded in an attack from a single gunman.
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
People wait on the tarmac of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and eight wounded in an attack from a single gunman.
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
Law enforcement personnel search a garage area at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
People stand on the tarmac at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
People react at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
People wait on the tarmac of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and eight wounded in an attack from a single gunman.
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
People run out onto the tarmac at Fort LauderdaleâHollywood International Airport, after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP