This little guinea pig was caught in a fire. Then came help — and a tiny mask.

4:21 Wild Kingdom: Python beats alligator in epic showdown Pause

1:11 Mall brawl at Sawgrass Mills

1:25 Teen wished for a new heart on his birthday and got it the next day

2:39 Adam Gase discussing the past Dolphins season

2:57 Meet Tilou and Lili in this Sesame Street-inspired Haiti series

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:31 Dolphins Ajayi: 'We have players too'

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball