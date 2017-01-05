This little guinea pig was caught in a fire. Then came help — and a tiny mask.

When Miramar Fire Rescue crews arrived at a house fire Wednesday night, the family had already managed to make their way outside.
But the newest family member — a guinea pig that was a Christmas gift — was stuck in its cage in a bedroom.
Firefighters entered the home on the 6300 block of Southwest 35th Court and heard screaming coming from the bedroom.
“They said it sounded like a child,” said Jose Gregorisch, a spokesman for Miramar Fire Rescue. “It was screaming so loud.”
The fluffy brown and white rodent was rescued from its cage and given some oxygen.
Meanwhile, crews were able to douse the fire, which started in the kitchen.
“It appears they left something in the microwave,” Gregorisch said. Damage was estimated at $6,000.
As for the guinea pig — who doesn’t yet have a name — the firefighters offered a suggestion:
Smokey.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
