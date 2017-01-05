Broward County

January 5, 2017 3:31 PM

Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old with Alzeimer’s

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Mike Mehan got in his 2011 Toyota Camry Wednesday morning around 10:30 and drove away from his Tamarac home.

That’s the last time anybody who knew the 74-year-old with Alzheimer’s saw him.

Broward Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert Wednesday. Mehan stands 5-6, weighs about 140 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. His green Camry has a license plate Y4XGH.

Anybody who has seen Mehan is asked to call 954-764-4357 (HELP); call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477; or go to the Crime Stoppers website.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Broward County

