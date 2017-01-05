Teenage hit-and-run cyclist dies. Hit by driver on New Year’s Day

1:18 Surveillance video shows frightening gas station robbery Pause

4:21 Wild Kingdom: Python beats alligator in epic showdown

1:26 White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers

1:25 Teen wished for a new heart on his birthday and got it the next day

1:11 Mall brawl at Sawgrass Mills

2:21 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase shares Ryan Tannehill's playoff status

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball