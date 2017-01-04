Hollywood police chase ends in crash in Sunrise. Three people injured

A police chase that began in Hollywood after detectives — conducting an undercover narcotics investigation — attempted to pull over a car, ended with a four-car crash in Sunrise on Wednesday, according to Hollywood police.
Three people, including the two suspects in the fleeing car, were sent to the hospital.
The incident started at about 2 p.m. when undercover officers were in the area of the 2500 block of Sheridan Street. The officers tried to pull over the car to no avail, said Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman.
That’s when the car headed north on Interstate 95, she said. Hollywood officers followed.
After exiting the highway, the driver “blew through a stop sign,” at Northwest 19th Street and Sunset Strip, and crashed into three cars, Grossman said. At some point the suspect’s car crashed into a marked unit, she added.
Both suspects, who were arrested, were taken to the hospital, as well as one other person. The extent of their injuries was not clear.
